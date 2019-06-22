App-cab aggregator regrets shabby treatment to disability

Two days after rights activist Ali shared his experience of being "treated horribly" by two drivers of an app cab aggregator, the company on Saturday expressed regret over the incident and said action will be taken against the wrongdoers.

does not condone discrimination of any kind, a of the service provider told

Ali, of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment of Disabled People, claimed in a post that due to the ill-treatment of the drivers in Chennai, he had missed a flight and a meeting and had to shell out Rs 14,000 to book a fresh air ticket on Tuesday.

In Thursday's post that he had tagged the and Narendra Modi, the Assam-based wheelchair-bound man said, "I was treated horribly and #discriminated against by @ @uber_india in #chennai yesterday evening."



An Saturday said, "We do not condone discrimination of any kind and regret this unfortunate incident. Drivers who use the Uber app agree to accommodate riders with disabilities and must comply with accessibility laws."



"We've reached out to those involved to look into the matter and take necessary action," the said in an email.

Ali had alleged that the cancelled the trip around 15 minutes after verbally confirming it, while the second one refused to put his wheelchair in the backseat, "pushed (him) out of the cab" and cancelled the trip.

In a tweet on Friday, the Assam-based activist said while he had lost a lot of time and money, the Uber apologised to him and offered to refund the cancellation fee of Rs 45 only.

People with disabilities face discrimination in India "everyday" even after the country ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) long back and enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in 2016, he asserted.

