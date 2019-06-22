Maha: Swords, guns, bullets seized, 4 held in Amravati

Four persons were Saturday arrested and weapons seized in Maharashtra's district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, laid a trap at Valgaon Road area here around midnight and intercepted the vehicle along with a group of 10-12 people, an said.

"We have recovered 14 swords, two country-made firearms and five cartridges. Four persons have been arrested and the Tata Safari has been seized. Others managed to escape. Why the accused were carrying so many weapons is being ascertained," Police said.

