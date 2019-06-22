Maha: Swords, guns, bullets seized, 4 held in Amravati

-
Four persons were Saturday arrested and weapons seized in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, Gadenagar police laid a trap at Valgaon Road area here around midnight and intercepted the vehicle along with a group of 10-12 people, an official said.
"We have recovered 14 swords, two country-made firearms and five cartridges. Four persons have been arrested and the Tata Safari has been seized. Others managed to escape. Why the accused were carrying so many weapons is being ascertained," Police Commissioner Sanjaykumar Baviskar said.
