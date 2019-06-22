JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Paid record sugarcane dues after assuming office: Yogi Adityanath

ECoR to load 200 mn tonne of freight in 2019-20: Agrawal
Business Standard

Maha: Swords, guns, bullets seized, 4 held in Amravati

Press Trust of India  |  Amravati (Maha) 

Four persons were Saturday arrested and weapons seized in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Gadenagar police laid a trap at Valgaon Road area here around midnight and intercepted the vehicle along with a group of 10-12 people, an official said.

"We have recovered 14 swords, two country-made firearms and five cartridges. Four persons have been arrested and the Tata Safari has been seized. Others managed to escape. Why the accused were carrying so many weapons is being ascertained," Police Commissioner Sanjaykumar Baviskar said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU