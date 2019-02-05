Apple says reaches agreement on French back taxes

-
Apple has reached an agreement with French authorities over 10 years of back taxes, the US firm told AFP on Tuesday, confirming information published by the French magazine L'Express.
The magazine reported that the firm paid nearly 500 million euros ($570 million) to resolve the case in a confidential settlement reached in December. A source familiar with the case confirmed the amount to AFP.
