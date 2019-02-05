3-day agriculture, cattle festival near Pollachi from Feb 8

Over 1,000 of and livestock would be on show at the three-day agriculture and festival to be held near Pollachi, about 45 kms from here, from February 8.

Almost all the 37 breeds of bulls and cows, including the traditional Kangeyam bull from this region, from across the country would be on display at the 5th edition of festival titled 'Kongunadu Naatu Velan and Kalnadai Thiruvizha' (Kongu Region Agriculture and Animal Festival), the of Vanavarayan Foundation told reporters here Tuesday.

Besides bulls and cows, over 200 hen and roosters, buffaloes, horses and dogs would participate in the festival which would emphasise on preserving Konguland's (Western Tamil Nadu) ancient culture of rearing for the future, and spread awareness on the technological advancements in agriculture, he said.

The event has a model integrated farm for the benefit of the farmers in and around Pollachi, whose main cultivation is coconut, he said.

As agriculture was introduced from this edition, there would be seminars on paddy cultivation, elevated cage system for goat farming, mushroom-producing unit, coconut-based integrated farming system and intercropping,, said.

The festival would begin with 108 gomatha (cow) pooja and there would be an exhibition of native cattle and indigenous cattle breeds, which are an integral part of rural life, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)