Are prayers recited in Sanskrit not secular?, asks BJD MP

BJD leader B Mahtab Tuesday wondered whether reciting prayers in Sanskrit is not secular as he sought to raise in the Lok Sabha the issue of a petition in the Supreme Court against Kendriya Vidyalaya students being asked to recite prayers in Sanskrit.
He also asked the government to put forth its view on the matter in the House as well as in the Supreme Court.
A petition has been moved in the apex court against the revised education code for Kendriya Vidyalayas wherein recitation of common prayers in Sanskrit has been made compulsory for students.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Mahtab said that common prayers are from the Upanishads.
Is something recited in Sanskrit not secular and why should someone go to the Supreme Court, he wondered.
BJP member Nishikant Dubey alleged that the West Bengal government was protecting corrupt people and illegal immigrants from Bangladesh for vote bank politics.
Dharmendra Yadav (SP) raised the issue of change in roster system for recruitment of teachers in colleges and universities.
