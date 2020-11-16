Arjas acquires steel, auto components businesses of Modern Steels

-
ALSO READ
Domestic steel industry seeing demand recovery with easing of curbs: Icra
Steel costlier than Covid level after firms hike prices by Rs 2,000 a tonne
Steel producers see retail strengthening despite spiking Covid-19 cases
Indian steel firms race to plug demand gap in China amid Covid-19 crisis
Despite encouraging signs, steel makers not out of the woods yet
-
Arjas Steel has acquired steel, auto components and heat treatment businesses of Chandigarh-based Modern Steels Ltd, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said on Monday.
Arjas Steel owns and operates a 3,00,000 tonne integrated steel plant at Tadipatri in Andhra Pradesh. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of alloy steel in the country.
"On November 15, a definitive agreement was signed between wholly-owned subsidiary Arjas Modern Steel Private Limited and Modern Steels Ltd, to acquire 100 per cent of all steel business, heat treatment business and auto component business of Modern Steels Ltd," Arjas Steel said in a statement.
The company did not disclose any financial details related to the deal.
Arjas Steel Managing Director (MD) Sridhar Krishnamoorthy said the deal gives the company a manufacturing platform in North India.
The company further said that the acquisition gives it a total 4,50,000 tonne capacity in specialty steel for the automotive sector, stainless steel and bright bars.
Modern Steels Ltd makes special steel, besides alloy steel for the automotive industry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU