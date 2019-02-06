Arjun Munda returns after permission denied to hold meeting in WB

said Wednesday he was denied permission by administration in to hold a meeting there, amid claims from the saffron party the was restricting their leaders from addressing political rallies in the state.

Munda was scheduled to address a rally of BJP workers in town in district of southern West Bengal, close to his home state of

He said he had to return to Jamshedpur, about 161 km from Bishnupur, without addressing the rally as the district administration "did not give permission to hold it".

"No reason was given (by the administration)," Munda told reporters after his return.

But Superintendent of Police Koteswara said permission was not given for Munda's meeting as adequate security was not available in view of Abhishek Banerjee's scheduled meeting at Onda, about 22km from town, during the day.

A bitter political tussle is raging between the and the ruling in ahead of Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May.

The BJP has said its leaders, including and Yogi Adityanath, have been denied permission to land their choppers in the state.

On Tuesday, Adityanath travelled by road from to enter to address a rally in Purulia. A day before, the BJP said Adityanath's rally in Bankura district had to be cancelled as the was "dilly-dallying" on permitting his chopper to land.

On Wednesday, it said it cancelled former Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rally in district for similar reasons.

Chouhan travelled by road from Kolkata to Kharagpur to address another scheduled rally.

TMC leaders have termed the charges baseless and asserted the permission may have been withheld by the respective district administration for various reasons, including security.

Munda, a former chief minister, said he came to know about Bankura district administration's alleged denial of permission when he reached the BJP office.

He described the Bengal government's stand as "autocratic" and "acts of goondaism".

He said it was "ridiculous" that West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, who had staged a three-day dharna in Kolkata to "protect democracy", was herself violating it.

Asked about the development, BJP's Bankura district said Munda returned to from Bishnupur after speaking to party workers at its district office.

