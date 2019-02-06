UAE says British-Sudanese man charged in Qatar jersey claim

A British-Sudanese man who activists say was for wearing a Qatari soccer jersey in the during the recent Asian Cup tournament has been charged with "wasting police time and making false statements," officials say.

The allegations and counter-allegations in the case involving mirror the wider dispute still roiling as the UAE and others continue to boycott

ended up winning the tournament in a match that saw Emiratis throw shoes at players on the pitch, something deeply offensive in Arab culture.

Activists, including the group in Dubai, allege police arrested and beat Ahmed for wearing the jersey.

Since the diplomatic dispute began in June 2017, the UAE has made showing sympathy to a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a USD 136,000 fine.

Qatari citizens were barred from attending the Asian Cup amid the dispute.

Activists say Ahmed's arrest happened after he watched face in a January 22 match held at

However, a statement late Tuesday from the in London said Ahmed walked into a police station in Sharjah to report he had been harassed and beaten.

Sharjah is an emirate some 140 kilometers (85 miles) northeast of the stadium.

Ahmed claimed he "had been harassed and beaten up by UAE national fans for cheering the Qatar team at the tournament," the embassy said.

"The police took him to (the) hospital, where a doctor who examined him concluded his were inconsistent with his account of events and appeared to be self-inflicted."



Ahmed was charged January 24 and "he has since admitted those offenses," the embassy said.

"Mr Ahmed speaks Arabic and fully understands the situation he has put himself in."



The said Wednesday it was "providing assistance to a British man arrested in the UAE and are touch with the local authorities.

