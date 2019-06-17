Army convoy targeted with IED blast in Pulwama, 4 personnel injured

Four security personnel were injured as terrorists Monday targeted an convoy with an (IED) blast in of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An Casper, a bullet and mine-proof vehicle, of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted in the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a said.

As per preliminary information from the spot, four security forces personnel received in the incident, he said.

The cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an said, adding reinforcements have been rushed.

The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the was attacked by a suicide bomber on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)