JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Choksi tells Bombay HC he left India for medical check-up, treatment

Operation to retrieve bodies from AN 32 crash site remains suspended due to bad weather
Business Standard

Army convoy targeted with IED blast in Pulwama, 4 personnel injured

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Four security personnel were injured as terrorists Monday targeted an Army convoy with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

An Army Casper, a bullet and mine-proof vehicle, of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles was targeted in the IED explosion near Eidgah Arihal on the Arihal-Lassipora road in the south Kashmir's district, a police official said.

As per preliminary information from the spot, four security forces personnel received injuries in the incident, he said.

The Army cordoned off the area and fired in air to maintain area domination, an official said, adding reinforcements have been rushed.

The site of the blast is 27 kms from the area where a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber on February 14 in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU