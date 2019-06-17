2 houseboats gutted in fire

Two houseboats were gutted in a fire at the here, officials said on Monday.

The fire broke out at one of the boats during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and immediately spread to another, officials said.

Both the houseboats were gutted in the incident. There was no loss of life or injury and no tourist was staying inside the houseboats, the officials added.

