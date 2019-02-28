Army rescues tourists stranded by blizzard in Sikkim

The rescued and evacuated over 300 tourists stranded in Changgu and adjoining areas of East owing to heavy snowfall, a Defence said Friday.

The personnel carried out the rescue operation amid the blizzard, evacuating the tourists travelling in 50 to 60 vehicles Thursday, the said.

The tourists who included women, children and elderly persons were taken to safer places.

A number of them requiring immediate medical care due to the weather and high altitude were evacuated in ambulances and treatment was provided to them, the said.

The tourists were transported from Changgu in Army vehicles and subsequently dropped at capital Gangtok, he said.

