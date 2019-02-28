Delhi women's panel issues notice to police over sale of illegal liquor

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to the Delhi Police over large-scale open sale of illegal alcohol and drugs in north Delhi.

The DCW said women across north Delhi complained to its chief Swati Maliwal regarding large-scale open sale of illegal alcohol and drugs and that their families have been destroyed by it.

They complained of inaction and direct collusion of police in the matter, the DCW said.

Following this, Maliwal issued the notice to the Delhi Police to seek an explanation.

Maliwal, in the notice, gave police 10 days to sort out the complaints received from women, saying she will personally ensure that the complaints have been resolved.

Maliwal received the complaints during the 12-day-long 'Mahila Suraksha Padyatra' in Delhi that started on Sunday.

During the 'padyatra', the DCW members are meeting people, hearing their complaints and initiating actions on the spot. The 'padyatra' will culminate on March 8 at Connaught Place at an event to mark the International Women's Day.

