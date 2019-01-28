JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ten killed in clash of Mexican self-defense forces

Pakistan to resume talks with India only after elections: Minister
Business Standard

Army soldier injured in blast along LoC in Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

An Army soldier was injured on Monday in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

During patrolling of the borderline, a mine exploded in Mendhar sector, resulting in injuries to the soldier, they said.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition was stable, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements