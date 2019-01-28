Army soldier injured in blast along LoC in Poonch

-
An Army soldier was injured on Monday in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
During patrolling of the borderline, a mine exploded in Mendhar sector, resulting in injuries to the soldier, they said.
He was taken to a hospital where his condition was stable, they said.
