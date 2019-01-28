Nick Fury has weird, ordinary person sense of humour in 'Captain Marvel': Samuel L Jackson

has revealed that the audiences will witness the light side of his (MCU) character in the upcoming superhero feature " Marvel".

The character has been digitally de-aged for the Brie Larson-fronted and the 70-year-old veteran said it took him a while to get used to this version of Fury who is without his iconic eye-patch and "listens to the people above him".

"Part of the challenge for this particular is I have two eyes and hair. Since the takes place over 20 years ago, I had to forget who is at this present-day juncture in the MCU, because he hadn't formed his opinions yet. He's essentially a bureaucrat in one of those government alphabet things," Jackson said in a statement.

"He's still a badass, but he kind of takes orders and listens to the people above him. He still has a light side that we don't see a lot of in those other movies. So in ' Marvel', he has this weird, ordinary person sense of humour," he added.

Set in the 1990s, " Marvel" follows Carol Danvers' (Larson) journey as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes.

The film, directed by and Ryan Fleck, also features Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Djimon Hounsou, and

"Captain Marvel" is set to release in on March 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)