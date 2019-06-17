Armyman injured during ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

An armyman and three civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured during a ceasefire violation by along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's district, officials said Monday.

The started shelling villages and forward posts on Sunday and it continued until this morning, they said.

They started with small arms and later resorted to mortar shelling. The is retaliating befittingly, the officials said.

One armyman received Maryam Bi, 11, was injured in Kanote village and two others were injured in Shahpur village, they said.

Last week, an army jawan was killed and three others were injured in mortar shelling by the along the Line of Control in forward area of district.

