Arunachal change guest players' list to accommodate little-known Delhi batsman Khsitiz Sharma

A little-known player's inclusion in Ranji debutant Arunachal Pradesh's list of guest players has come under the scanner with the team struggling to explain why he was picked over more accomplished domestic cricketers.

The Arunachal Association has included Sharma in their list replacing one of the original three players for their debut domestic season.

In fact, was also picked by Chennai Super Kings at the lowest base price of Rs 20 lakh despite failing miserably in the couple of (National One Dayers) matches. didn't get any game for CSK in the IPL.

His record in stands at six runs from two List A games and 111 runs from 11 T20 games at an average of 13.87 and a strike-rate of less than 100.

Originally, the Arunachal Association (ACA) had registered the names of Samarth Seth, Aprameya and Utsav for the upcoming season.

All the three are junior players, who can also play for the U-23 side in the CK Nayudu Trophy as well as

However, much to the surprise of the BCCI's Cricket Operations team, Arunachal mailed a letter, in possession of PTI, on August 27 to seek a replacement.

The Cricket Operations team had then asked Arunachal CA to take approval from GM (Cricket Operations) for any late replacement.

"Yes, I have approved Khsitiz's name as BCCI extended the inter-state transfer of guest players till September 15 only for the new states," Karim told today.

However, when Arunachal CA top boss was contacted, he failed to come up with a convincing reply as to why a 28-year-old little known was named as replacement.

"Well, we thought of replacing one as we thought that we needed someone with experience of having played Ranji Trophy," Kholi told

When told that Khsitij has not played any and only two 50-over matches, he said: "I didn't know that. I haven't seen any of the players till now. May be we can use him for U-23 matches also."



He was then told that Khsitiz is 28, to which the response was: "We will follow a transparent process in our selection matters. If Kshitiz Sharma fails to perform, we will replace him."



However, Kholi denied being under any pressure to include Khsitiz in the side.

"Look at Bihar, they have Pragyan Ojha with 100 plus Test wickets. has who has played 77 first-class games for Delhi, J&K and North Zone. Puducherry has domestic legends like and in their teams. So if people are raising questions about Khsitiz Sharma, it is justified," a said.

has already said that has been told to keep a track of the inter-state transfer of NE states.

