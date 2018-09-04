UK bank CEO resigns following big IT breakdowns

-
ALSO READ
CEO of UK's TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems
IT failures at British bank TSB cost $94 million so far, owner Sabadell says
Lloyds Banking Group to axe 305 jobs and 49 more branches in Britain
Corrected: Tweeting about banking troubles? You're a fraudster's dream
Britain's biggest banks report 64 payment outages in last 3 months
-
The banking group TSB says its chief executive, Paul Pester, has quit after a string of huge IT failures.
The group said Tuesday that non-executive chairman Richard Meddings would take over while a search for a new CEO begins.
Pester's decision follows another IT failure Monday that left some customers unable to access their accounts.
Earlier this year, roughly 1.9 million account holders were unable to access their digital or mobile accounts due to a widespread IT breakdown.
Meddings said Pester will leave with 1.2 million pounds (USD 1.54 million) in pay and benefits for a 12-month notice period plus a bonus.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU