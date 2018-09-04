UK bank CEO resigns following big IT breakdowns

The group says its chief executive, Paul Pester, has quit after a string of huge IT failures.

The group said Tuesday that would take over while a search for a new begins.

Pester's decision follows another IT failure Monday that left some customers unable to access their accounts.

Earlier this year, roughly 1.9 million account holders were unable to access their digital or mobile accounts due to a widespread IT breakdown.

Meddings said will leave with 1.2 million pounds (USD 1.54 million) in pay and benefits for a 12-month notice period plus a bonus.

