Arunachal CM condoles Swaraj's demise

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday condoled the demise of senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, hailing her as "a true daughter of the soil".

He said Swaraj as external affairs minister had portrayed India as a powerful nation in the world.

"The of the untimely demise of came as a shock to me. Swaraj was a true daughter of the soil. She was amongst the most charismatic, influential and dedicated leaders ever produced by Indian polity," Khandu said.

Swaraj had ably proved her mettle in all her assignments as a BJP worker and important ministerial berths, he said in a condolence message.

With her demise, the country has "lost a seasoned politician who set pinnacles in her chosen career", he said.

"I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on her by the people and her soul will remain immortal.

"So would her footsteps and the contributions made to the country during her long and memorable decades of political career," the chief minister said.

Swaraj, who brought a rare empathy and a human approach to India's diplomacy, passed away on Tuesday night suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Khandu said it is the "most trying times" for the bereaved family members to cope with the irreparable loss.

