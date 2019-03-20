Special court acquits Aseemanand, three others in Samjhauta blast case

A special court here Wednesday acquitted Swami and three others in the Samjhauta train blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in 2007.

The verdict came after special judge Jagdeep Singh dismissed the plea filed by a Pakistani woman for examining eyewitnesses from her country, saying it was devoid of any merit.

All the four accused, alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary have been acquitted by the court, counsel said.

The blast in took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last railway station on the Indian side.