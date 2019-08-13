Put list of those excluded from final Assam NRC only online on Aug 31: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final be published only online on August 31.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said that like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime be enacted for securing the data.



The apex court also said that the ongoing exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it.

The top court had earlier said that the final would be published on or by August 31.