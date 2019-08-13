Put list of those excluded from final Assam NRC only online on Aug 31: SC

JUST IN
Nagpur-Delhi flight with Gadkari on board fails to take off due to glitch
The apex court also said that the ongoing NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31.  

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman said that like Aadhaar data, an appropriate regime be enacted for securing the Assam NRC data. 
 

The apex court also said that the ongoing NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on the basis of certain legal challenges raised before it. 

The top court had earlier said that the final Assam NRC would be published on or by August 31. 
