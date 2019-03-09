Asst engineer arrested by ACB while accepting bribe

An assistant engineer in Majhgaon block office in West Singhbhum district was arrested by sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting bribe from a contractor, ACB officials said.
Assistant engineer Harvinder Kunkal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 as bribe in his office in Majhgaon on Friday, said Deepak Kumar Sinha, Superintendent of Police (ACB Kolhan Bureau) here.
Kunkal had demanded bribe from the contractor for releasing his pending bill of Rs 1.50 lakh, the SP said.
The contractor had registered a complaint with the ACB, Kolhan Bureau in this regard and his allegation was found to be true in the verification conducted by ACB official.
Accordingly, a case was registered against Kunkal and he was arrested while accepting the bribe money from the contractor, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU