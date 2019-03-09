Asst engineer arrested by ACB while accepting bribe

An in Majhgaon block office in West district was arrested by sleuths of Anti- Bureau (ACB) while accepting bribe from a contractor, ACB officials said.

Harvinder Kunkal was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 4,000 as bribe in his office in Majhgaon on Friday, said Deepak Kumar Sinha, of Police (ACB Kolhan Bureau) here.

Kunkal had demanded bribe from the for releasing his pending bill of Rs 1.50 lakh, the SP said.

The had registered a complaint with the ACB, in this regard and his allegation was found to be true in the verification conducted by ACB

Accordingly, a case was registered against Kunkal and he was arrested while accepting the bribe money from the contractor, the SP added.

