A arbitration panel ruled on Friday that must pay US more than $8 billion as compensation for a decade-old expropriation dispute, roughly the same amount as the South American country's foreign currency reserves.

The bank's ICSID tribunal had ruled in 2013 that the 2007 expropriation of investments in two violated international

"We welcome the ICSID tribunal's decision, which upholds the principle that governments cannot unlawfully expropriate private investments without paying compensation," said Kelly B. Rose, senior vice president, Legal, of

The firm Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP, which represented before the panel, did not immediately respond a request for comment.

Collecting the money may be difficult as the Venezuelan economy has shrunk more than half since 2013 and sanctions by the barring U.S investors from lending money to the government complicate maneuvering.

faces around 20 arbitration cases at the World Bank, more than any other country in the world, with potential losses stretching into the billions.

The and its state-owned entities currently owe around $150 billion to creditors around the world, while the country's foreign currency reserves have fallen to just $8 billion.

