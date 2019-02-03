At 3.8 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara coldest in Rajasthan

Night temperatures dipped by a few degrees in parts of where was recorded as the coldest place at 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Churu, and Vanasthali recorded minimum temperatures of 4.1, 5 and 5.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the said.

Alwar, Pilani, Bikaner and Sriganganagar recorded minimum temperatures of 5.4, 5.9, 6 and 6.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

Heavy fog affected vehicular traffic on highways. Several people were injured Sunday in a pile-up involving more than 40 vehicles due to heavy fog in district.

The said conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)