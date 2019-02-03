Homage paid to former TN CM Annadurai on his death anniversary

A led the Union Territory of Puducherry to pay homage to former of on his on Sunday.

The (PWD) was accompanied by M Kandasamy and legislators of the ruling as they paid tributes at the statue of Annadurai, fondly called Anna, in the neighbouring Orleanpet.

Workers and delegates of different wings of the (DMK) led by the convenors of the party R Siva MLA and former S P Sivakumar took part in a silent procession and garlanded the statue.

of the All India Anna (AIADMK) P Purushothaman along with legislators A Anbalagan, A Baskar and Vayyapuri Manikandan led a silent rally of the party workers from the party headquarters to the statue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)