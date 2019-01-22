At Rs 1050.85 crore, railways' COFMOW clocks best-ever output

-
Clocking its best-ever performance, railways' centre for procuring advanced machine tools COFMOW has achieved Rs 1050.85 crore output in the current fiscal, a statement said Tuesday.
It said the unit's performance for machinery procurement is Rs 634.14 crore, an increase of 97 per cent over the last year. Its rolling stock works is Rs Rs 416.71 crore, which is a rise of 128 per cent.
The financial figures for COFMOW or Central Organisation for Modernisation of Workshops are till January 15, 2019.
"This will support Indian Railways drive for modernisation of its rolling stock manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure, and soon, to come in terms of the National Policy for Advance Manufacturing (NPAM) and Industry 4.0," the statement said.
