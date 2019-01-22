National Forensic Conference to be held on Jan 24 in Patna

To raise awareness about cyber crime and common document fraud, Bihar Entrepreneurs Association (BEA) will hold a day long 'National Forensic Conference' here on January 24.
The conference will be attended by forensic experts.
Speaking on the occasion, Forensic Investigations & Consultancy Services (FICS) managing director Nishant Singh said on Tuesday that forensic science has ample job creation opportunities for trained youths.
FICS, in association with BEA, will also launch 'skill development programme in Forensic Science' with job opportunities at the event, he said
FICS specialises in handwriting examination, document verification, employee background verification, forensic training and workshops, fingerprint matching and verification, cyber forensic besides private investigations.
Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) minister Vinod Narayan Jha will grace the occasion, Singh said.
International forensic experts, including those from South Africa, will share their insights on forensics and future crimes, the FICS MD added.
