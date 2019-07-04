Atlassian plans to hire 300 employees in Bengaluru

IT company Atlassian Corporation Plc said Thursday it plans to hire 300 people at its research and development centre at Bengaluru in the next year.

"Atlassian plans to grow the Bengaluru office into a world-class R&D and customer support centre, and has already hired more than 200 employees locally. Over the next year, Atlassian plans to hire 300 additional employees in Bengaluru," the company said in a statement.

Atlassian claims to have 144,000 customers worldwide, including Ola Cabs, Reliance, Walmart Labs, and Flipkart.

The company invested USD 415.8 million in R&D in 2018 and has grown the R&D team by approximately 50 per cent since 2017.

Atlassian plans to expand further in Bengaluru in the coming months by adding a number of engineering, design, product management, recruitment, and customer support roles.

Atlassian's new centre has room to grow to more than 700 employees, the statement said.

