Haryana launches 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal for farmers

The Haryana government Thursday announced the launch of 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal whereby farmers can avail benefits of several government schemes directly after uploading their crop-related details.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the portal here Thursday evening.

This simple system will enable farmers to self-report their land and crop details and help them receive benefits of several government schemes directly, officials said.

The portal -- www.fasalhry.in -- has brought the departments of agriculture and farmers welfare, revenue, food civil supplies and consumer affairs and science and technology on a single platform for the betterment of the farmers, they added.

To avail various benefits being offered by the state government, including insurance cover, compensation on account of crop damage due to natural calamities and other financial assistance under different schemes, the farmers will be required to upload information like the name of crop sown, area under cultivation, cropping month, bank account number and mobile number.

On this occasion, Khattar said farmers have been urged to upload details about the crop sown on the portal at the nearby Common Service Centres (CSCs) or Atal Seva Kendras by July 31.

He said a financial incentive of Rs 10 per acre or part thereof, subject to minimum of Rs 20 and maximum of Rs 50, would be provided to each farmer for registering on the portal.

He said the portal would help farmers to avail subsidy on agricultural implements in an easy manner. This system would also make crop damage assessment during natural calamities and disbursal of relief easier.

"Also, the information relating to sowing, harvesting season and mandi related information would be provided on real time basis," Khattar said.

