AU Small Finance Bank to raise up to Rs 500cr via bonds

AU said Thursday it will raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.

The money will be raised in one or more tranches up to Rs 500 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board of directors at their meeting held on Thursday considered and approved to augment the capital by an issue of Basel III compliant, rated, unlisted, tier II, unsecured non-convertible redeemable debentures, the filing said.

Shares of the company closed 1.06 per cent down at Rs 674.05 on BSE.

