Delhi BJP MP claims receiving online threat for raising 'mushrooming' of mosques issue

BJP Thursday claimed that he has received threat over raising the issue of construction of mosques on government lands and roadsides in the city.

In a letter to Amulya Patnaik, the parliamentarian said he received threat on and urged him to look into it.

"I have been receiving threat of facing dire consequences if I continue to pursue the case, on my handle by Er. Shadab Chohan, Meemsena, and also of RLD," Verma wrote to the Police

The BJP said he had written a letter to on June 17 regarding "mushrooming" of mosques on vacant government land, roads and secluded places and requested him to constitute a committee to conduct a survey.

Verma has claimed that there were around 100 such mosques across the city, including 20 in his constituency that were located on government land and roadsides causing problems of traffic and "inconvenience" to the locals.

"I will soon meet and hand over him evidence including list of mosques constructed on government land and roadsides," he told

