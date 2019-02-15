Australia approves new drug to fight obesity

Australian authorities have approved a new weight loss drug to help fight

The weight loss drug has been listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods and is intended to be used with a diet control and increased exercise, according to a media report.

Australian Michael Cowley, of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute's Department of Physiology, developed the medication while working overseas after mapping key areas of the brain involved in the regulation of

Cowley said he hopes the extra medication on the market, which has been approved for use in the US since 2014, will help people realise there are effective medical treatments available.

That will also help break down inappropriate social stigma, he said.

"There is a sector of the medical community and a sector of the Australian political community who regard as a moral failing," he was quoted by agency.

"Most of the rest of the world has acknowledged it as a and applies normally clinical judgement to treating "



The pill affects the central nervous system, by both suppressing appetite and reducing and in clinical trials it has shown to help people lose on average five per cent of their body weight.

Cowley said while this may not sound like a lot, but it was enough to improve people's metabolic and reduce rates of cardiovascular disease, and

is not listed on Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme - meaning the is not subsidising it - and will cost those who use it about 230 dollars to 250 dollars per month.

The drug's side effects - established in clinical trials - include headache, constipation, dizziness, and dry mouth.

