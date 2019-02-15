Firefox for iOS Amps Up Private Browsing and More

/ -- Today, Firefox, developed by Mozilla, is rolling out updated features for and users, including a new layout for menu and settings, persistent Private Browsing tabs and new organization options within the feature. This round of updates is the result of requests received straight from users, and taking feedbacks to make this version of work harder and smarter for users.

With this in mind, in the latest update of for iOS, overhauled both the Settings and Menu options to more closely mirror the desktop application. Now users can access bookmarks, history, List and downloads in the "Library" menu item.

Private Browsing - Keep browsing like nobody's watching



Private browsing tabs can now live across sessions, meaning, if users open a private browsing and then exit the app, Firefox will automatically launch in private browsing the next time users open the app. Keeping private browsing preferences seamless is just another way Firefox is making it simple and easy to give users back the control of the privacy of their

Organize (like a pro)



Today's release also includes a few different options for organization. Users can now choose to have new tabs open with their bookmark list, in Firefox Home (with top sites and Pocket stories), with a list of recent history, a custom URL or in a blank page.

Firefox is also making it easier to customize Firefox Home with top sites and Pocket content. All tabs can now be rearranged by dragging a into the bar or tab tray.

Whether it's users' personal data or how they organize their online experience, Firefox continues to bring more privacy and control to all users.

To get the latest version of Firefox for iOS, visit the

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-a



Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-b



Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-c Photo - https://photos.prnasia.

