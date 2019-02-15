India revokes MFN status to Pakistan after Pulwama attack

Following the terror attack, Friday withdrew the 'most-favoured nation' status to Pakistan, a move which would enable to increase customs duty on goods coming from the neighbouring country.

In a after the meeting of the (CCS), said the most-favoured nation (MFN) status to stands revoked.

granted the MFN status to way back in in 1996, but the neighbouring country has not yet reciprocated.

The MFN status was accorded under WTO's (GATT). Both India and are signatories to this; and are members of the Trade Organisation (WTO), which means they have to treat each other and the other WTO member as favoured trading partners in terms of imposing customs duties on goods.

Removal of this status means India can now enhance customs duties to any level on goods coming from Pakistan, a trade expert said.

Total India-Pakistan trade has increased marginally to USD 2.41 billion in 2017-18 as against USD 2.27 billion in 2016-17. India imported goods worth USD 488.5 million in 2017-18 and exported goods worth USD 1.92 billion in that fiscal.

Under MFN pact, a WTO member country is obliged to treat the other trading nation in a non-discriminatory manner, especially with regard to customs duty and other levies.

India mainly exports cotton, dyes, chemicals, vegetables and iron and steel; while it imports fruits, cement, leather, and spices.

The CCS meet was chaired by to discuss the security scenario in in the wake of the terror attack.

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

