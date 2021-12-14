Australia's Travis Head can't wait to get the 2nd Ashes Test underway

-
ALSO READ
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
Australia cannot afford slip-up against WI in their bid for T20 WC semis
Pat Cummins becomes 1st captain to get 5-wicket haul in Ashes since 1982
Tim Paine out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from all cricket
Head, Warner help Australia to 196-run lead in Ashes opener
-
Australia are weighing up their options following the withdrawal of fast bowler Josh Hazelwood from the second Test match of the Ashes series here.
Speaking at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, Travis Head, man-of-the-match in Australia's win at the Gabba last week, said he is keen to continue with his attacking style of play in the second Test, which would be played at his home ground.
"It's just I got opportunities to score and was able to take them and if that presents itself I'm going to try and take that, if it doesn't, then I'll feel like my technique's in a great space to go the opposite way," Head said.
The middle order batsman confirmed that Josh Hazelwood's spot would be a choice between Jhye Richardson and local boy Michael Nesser - stressing that both bowlers would be like for like replacement for Hazelwood.
The second Ashes Test starts at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor