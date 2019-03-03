Australia to bar visitors with domestic violence convictions

Visitors who have been convicted of against women and children will be kicked out or barred from entering Australia, said Sunday, as steps up its crackdown on foreign criminals.

The new laws, which came into force Thursday, build on existing legislation requiring visitor visas to be cancelled if the holder has been sentenced to 12 months or more in jail.

" has no tolerance for perpetrators," Coleman said in a statement, adding that no minimum sentence threshold was required.

"If you've been convicted of a violent against women or children, you are not welcome in this country." has in the past denied visas to American R&B and star following their convictions.

has previously expressed frustration with Canberra's law on deporting convicts, which has seen Kiwi-born criminals sent back home after serving their jail terms even though some have spent most of their lives in

