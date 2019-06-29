Australia win toss, elect to bat against NZ

Australia won the toss and will bat against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup match here Saturday.

Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, and Henry Nicholls replaced Colin Munro in the New Zealand playing XI, while Australia are fielding an unchanged side.

Teams:



Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Jason Behrendorff



New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

