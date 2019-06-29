K-pop band greets Trump during Seoul visit

President Donald Trump is being welcomed to South Korea by its president and one of its biggest K-pop boy bands.

Trump met with President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') at the Blue House, where the South Korean leader has his offices and home.

Trump also met EXO, a star pop group whose members gave the president a book. They also chatted with Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The president isn't saying whether he'll meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) on Sunday at the heavily fortified South Korean-North Korean border known as the DMZ.

Trump is just saying "it will be very interesting" but he's not giving other details about the surprise trip, which he announced earlier in the day on Twitter.

President Donald Trump has landed in South Korea, and a meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) may be on his agenda.

Trump flew from Osaka, Japan, where he attended a global summit and held numerous meetings with world leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin (POO'-tihn) and China's Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).

Trump has said he'll visit the heavily-fortified demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea, and he's invited Kim to join him "just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump is also scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN') while in Seoul.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)