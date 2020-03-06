Auto industry well prepared to deal with coronavirus impact: Mercedes-Benz

The global automobile industry is well prepared to deal with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak due to its strong supply chain management mechanism, according to a senior official.

"...I firmly believe the is probably one of the best prepared industries for this type of problem because it has lot of experience in supply chain management", Managing Director and CEO, India, Martin Schwenk told PTI here.

He said there has always been "some kind of disruptions" that the faced in the past.

Schwenk referred to tsunami that hit Japan in 2011, as an example, saying its ripple effects were felt at the time in the entire global

"...every manufacturer has set up processes, procedures and teams to deal with that (supply chain disruptions). I would believe the industry should be able to mitigate to some extent the impacts (of the coronavirus)", he said.