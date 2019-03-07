Automation Anywhere Recognized Among Dream Companies to Work for in India by the World HRD Congress

/ -- Company also wins achievement as 'Dream Employer of the Year'



Automation Anywhere, the global in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), was honoured as a 'Dream Companies To Work For' and 'Dream Employer of the Year' by the World HRD

Now in its 27th year, the World HRD recognizes the efforts of organizations that demonstrate merits through innovative programs. The organization presents awards annually to Indian companies that promote innovative human resources practices. was one of over 50 nominees honored with this recognition.

"These prestigious, twin achievements are testimony to our company as a great place to work," said Ankur Kothari, and CRO, "It not only reinforces our dedication to our employees, but also our vision to redefine the future of work and help other enterprises in and across the globe augment their human workforce and accelerate digital transformation."



works with hundreds of enterprises in across industries and has enabled them with a digital workforce platform that is transforming how they work today and tomorrow. This fast-evolving technology uses that work side-by-side with human workers to do the repetitive, mundane tasks - liberating employees to focus on higher-level business value that only humans are equipped to provide. The RPA industry is growing at unprecedented rates due to the high levels of efficiency that can be achieved from intelligent automation.

Automation Anywhere won two awards at the 2019 World HRD in Mumbai, The accolades include:



Dream Companies to Work - Computer Software: Automation Anywhere received the award for their innovative HR practices, providing equal opportunities for women leaders, and having the best talent development strategy to attract and retain employees.

Dream Employer of the Year - HR Talent Leadership Award: Automation Anywhere received the award for the company's senior leadership's contribution in human resources for institution building and organizational transformation.

The awards were evaluated by a distinguished jury comprising of senior industry professionals, who judged the entries on a pre-defined process.

Automation Anywhere is the in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, AI and Over 1,600 organizations use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit

