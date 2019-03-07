Tame elephant kills mahout's son at camp

A 27-year-old man was trampled to death by a elephant in a camp near Top Slip in the district Thursday, police said.

Ayyappan, son of mahout Karuppasamy, was taking the kumki elephant Durga for its morning and let it graze at Kozhikamudi camp, some 60 km from here, the police said.

Durga suddenly turned towards and attacked him, resulting in his death at the spot, they said.

