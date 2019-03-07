JUST IN
Tame elephant kills mahout's son at camp

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A 27-year-old man was trampled to death by a tame elephant in a camp near Top Slip in the district Thursday, police said.

Ayyappan, son of mahout Karuppasamy, was taking the kumki elephant Durga for its morning food and let it graze at Kozhikamudi camp, some 60 km from here, the police said.

Durga suddenly turned towards Ayyappan and attacked him, resulting in his death at the spot, they said.

Thu, March 07 2019. 15:25 IST

