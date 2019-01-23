Avalanche warning issued in nine districts of Kashmir and Ladakh

The state authorities Wednesday issued an avalanche warning for nine districts in in view of rain and snowfall predicted in the next 24 hours.

" Baseer has issued fresh avalanche warning for nine avalanche-prone districts in Kashmir," an said.

The warning has been issued for Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.

The commissioner, has asked the deputy commissioners of all these districts to advise the people to not venture out to avoid loss of live and property, officials said.

Khan also directed the concerned officials to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, police and paramedical staff with ambulances in preparedness to meet any exigency.

