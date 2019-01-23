Bajrang prevails over Aliyev to give Punjab Royals 4-3 win over MP Yodha

World championships silver medallist prevailed over gold medallist 8-6 in a dramatic bout in the 65kg category to give Punjab Royals their second consecutive win in the League (PWL) here Wednesday.

This was Bajrang's second win in a decider this season which helped defending champions Royals beat 4-3.

Earlier, world championships bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda won the crucial sixth bout of the evening 9-3 against in the female 57kg category to keep alive in the tie.

The former bronze medallist gave Punjab Royals an early lead overcoming the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Deepak of 10-0 in a one-sided encounter in the 86kg category.

In a major upset, gold medallist Punjab Royals' Anju defeated the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medal winner 6-4 in an exciting encounter to put the defending champions 2-0 ahead in the tie.

It was 3-0 in favour of Punjab Royals after bronze medallist Korey Jarvis of clinched the 125kg super heavyweight bout against the upcoming Indian of MP Yodha 6-0.

MP Yodha's silver medallist held on to a late onslaught by Punjab Royals' Anita to win the women's 62kg bout 3-2 and bring the PWL debutant MP Yodha back into the tie.

showed glimpses of his past as he overcame an intense challenge from Punjab Royals' 3-2 in the men's 57kg category and keep MP Yodha alive in the tie making it 2-3 after the fifth bout.

