Awaiting govt sanction to prosecute Vanzara, Amin: CBI on Ishrat Jahan case

The CBI told a special court Monday that it is waiting for government's sanction to prosecute retired police officers accused in the Ishrat alleged fake encounter case.

The court of special CBI Pandya posted the matter for hearing on February 16 after the CBI said it is awaiting a reply from the on sanction to prosecute retired police officials D G Vanzara and N Amin under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court had earlier rejected of the two retired police officers, who were named as accused by the CBI in the 2004 alleged fake encounter of Ishrat and three others.

While rejecting their in August last year, the court had sought status from the CBI on whether sanction was sought from the to prosecute them so that it could proceed further with the framing of charges against the two former police officials.

The had, at the time, told the court that permission was sought from the to prosecute the retired police officials.

Vanzara is a former deputy general of police, while Amin retired as of police.

Jahan, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, and were killed in an alleged fake encounter by police on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004.

The police had then claimed that the four had links with terrorists and had plotted to kill then

The CBI, which probed the killing on the high court's order, had claimed it was a staged encounter.

