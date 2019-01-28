Saint Gobain inaugurates 3 key facilities near Chennai

manufacturing Saint Gobain Monday inaugurated three key facilities, including a third float manufacturing plant near here at an overall investment of Rs 1200 crore.

The facilities, inaugurated by K Palaniswami, would meet the growing demand of both the domestic and international markets, the company said.

recalled late J Jayalalithaa inaugurating the second plant in 2006 and then expressing confidence of the company's growth over the years.

"I am happy to know that it has invested more in Tamil Nadu among its international investments," he said.

He recalled the company proposing to invest Rs 750 crore in the state in the just concluded Global Investors Meet,2019.

The facilities that were inaugurated at Sriperumbudur were the firm's third manufacturing plant, an advanced magnetron coater and glass solutions line and a 72 million litre capacity rainwater harvesting reservoir,it said.

The initiatives at the company's completed an estimated Rs 1200 crore, has taken its cumulative investment here to over Rs 3000 crore here, the glassmaker said.

As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, was an important market and investment destination for Saint-Gobain, Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, and Chief Executive Officer, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, France, said.

Over the past two decades the company has consistently invested in developing new markets, new world-class and technology and human capital, he said.

The company's earlier investment in Research India, located here, was aimed at developing innovative solutions, not only for markets such as India, but also for the world.

"And has consistently encouraged and supported us



our products are well accepted, our businesses have leadership positions.. the recall of in is as good as that in Indeed, we are as much an Indian company as we are French," he said.

Anand Y Mahajan, Chairman, India Private Ltd, said the company has endeavoured to develop the markets in India by bringing the best technologies and building world class in line with the Government's 'Make in India' mission.

According to the company, the third plant will be the 'largest' in India and the region and was equipped to manufacture a wide range of complex products that cater to the needs of sustainable habitats and affordable luxury.

It is equipped with various modern features.

