Awami Ittehad Party to show black flags to Modi during J&K visit: Ex-MLA

Former MLA Sheikh on Wednesday said his (AIP) will show black flags to Modi during his February 3 visit here to protest the Centre's "colonial mindset" and "looting" of Jammu and Kashmir's resources.

He also expressed concern over a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be signed between the Centre, and (NHPC) for starting work on the 850MW Ratle Power Project.

"We will receive Modi with black flags in on his upcoming visit to protest against the colonial mindset of and against looting resources of the state," Rasheed said in a statement here.

"While the (Jammu and Kashmir) (JKSPDC) is competent enough to construct Ratle or any other power project, seems to be adamant to loot our resources and is always utilising services of NHPC like Company," the former MLA said.

Rasheed alleged that though had started work on Ratle power project, the company left the project midway after realising that the will not allow it to fulfil its selfish designs.

He said there was no justification for bringing companies from outside the state for constructing power projects as the JKSPDC had successfully commissioned 900 MW Phase-I and Phase-II, thus making an annual turnover of more than Rs 1,500 crore.

Rasheed claimed that on the directions of the and the Union power ministry, the government has prepared a draft to construct the Ratle Project through joint investment between NHPC and JKSPDC.

"While NHPC will be investing and owning 51 percent of the total project cost, JKPDC will get just 49 percent shares. As per agreement the project will be handed over to the after 25 years and for the first 10 years, the state is going to get nothing out of the said project after being commissioned," he said.

In the agenda of alliance between and BJP, the state was supposed to get power projects back from NHPC, it is "shameful that is misusing governor's office and position to loot the resources of the state", he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)