98 Christians reconverted to Hinduism by force, claims CPI(M)

Opposition CPI(M) Tuesday accused Jagaran Mancha, a right wing group, of forcibly reconverting 98 people belonging to 23 tribal families to earlier this month by making a threat that it can put them behind bars.

The Mancha, however, denied the allegation.

These 98 people, mostly tea garden workers hailing from and Jharkhand, live at Ranchi Tilla in district, about 190 km from here.

The Mancha had said these people had been lured into Christianity in 2010 after the tea garden they had been working was closed down.

Jiten Chowdhury, of Upajati Ganamukti Parishad, CPI(M)'s tribal wing, said he visited Ranchi Tilla on January 25 to find out the truth behind the reconversion.

"I found out that Jagaran Mancha has forced them to be reconverted to They said they were Christians earlier and were very happy," Chowdhury told reporters here.

A general diary has been registered with police station on December 23 stating that someone had lost his livestock, he said adding that four members of these people were arrested in this connection but later got bail.

"The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Jagaran Mancha took this opportunity. They threatened them to put them behind bars and forced them to be reconverted to Hinduism," Chowdhury alleged.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was also associated with the reconversion programme that took place at district on January 20.

"They (the reconverted people) were very disappointed by the incident. A fear psychosis prevails there. Many of the villagers broke into tears before me," Chowdhury said.

When contacted, Mancha state unit said, "There was no question of applying force. They reconverted voluntarily. You can visit the place yourself to find out the truth."



De said they have asked the government to launch schemes in the area for uplift of their socio-economic conditions.

After announcing their reconversion on January 21, De had said, "This is like a return of lost family members to their own home."



Most of converted persons belong to Orao and Munda tribal communities, he had said.

