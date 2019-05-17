Azerbaijan's Ambassador to India calls on Sonowal

-
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to India Dr Ashraf Shikhaliyev called on Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here on Friday and discussed issues of mutual interests between his country and Assam.
Shikhaliyev expressed his country's interest in investing in Assam's tea and import of it to his country, officials said.
Referring to Azerbaijan's tea drinking habits, he said that Assam tea will be in huge demand in his country.
The Ambassador stated that Information Technology and tourism are other two sectors in which both Assam and Azerbaijan can work together, they said.
Giving a presentation of the core sectors of business in Assam, Sonowal said that both Azerbaijan and Assam should work to send their respective delegations to both geographical entities.
Expressing his keen interests in strengthening his country's bilateral relations with Assam, Shikhaliyev invited Sonowal to Azerbaijan.
