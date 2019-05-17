Maha Cong meet on May 20 to choose new CLP leader

The Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on May 20 to choose its new leader after the resignation of as CLP of Opposition in the Assembly, state unit chief said Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Chavan said AICC will be present at the meeting.

Vikhe had quit after his son joined the BJP when the NCP refused to the leave Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for ally

Chavan also said candidates have been asked to submit campaign reports, hoping that these would come in by May 20.

