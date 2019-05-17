Maha Cong meet on May 20 to choose new CLP leader

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on May 20 to choose its new leader after the resignation of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as CLP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, state unit chief Ashok Chavan said Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Chavan said AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge will be present at the meeting.

Vikhe Patil had quit after his son Sujay joined the BJP when the NCP refused to the leave Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat for ally Congress.

Chavan also said candidates have been asked to submit campaign reports, hoping that these would come in by May 20.

