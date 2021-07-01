Bajaj Auto reports 24% jump in total sales at 346,136 units in June

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto sells 1,34,471 units in domestic market in April
Two-wheeler makers plan to resume capital expenditure plans in FY22
Ashok Leyland's LCV gamble pays off with a little help from the pandemic
Two-wheeler registrations back on growth track; up 11% in December
Honda puts the brakes on growth plans as scooter sales slow in India
Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021.
The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.
Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 per cent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 per cent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.
Total commercial vehicle sales were at 35,558 units as against 22,975 units in the same month last year, up 55 per cent, the company said.
Exports in June jumped 45 per cent to 1,84,300 units as against 1,26,908 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor