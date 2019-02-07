Bajoria, Poddar make Pune Finals

City golfers Anant and Devvrat clinched the final qualification spots of the Kolkata leg of the Mercedes Trophy 2019.

Anant carded a nett score of 70.6 while Devvrat carded a nett score of 72.8 respectively on day 2 of the Kolkata qualifications.

Anant and Devvrat will now be competing at the National Finals of the tournament to be played at the Oxford Golf Resort in Pune from March 27-29 along with two other qualifiers from Kolkata.

Over 200 golfers participated on the two days of the Kolkata qualifications.

